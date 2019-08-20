Lois Jean Mogensen

Lois Jean Mogensen, age 85 of Kenosha, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, August 17, 2019.

Lois' greatest accomplishment of her life were her children. She will be dearly missed by her six sons and daughter, Mark (Lisa) Mogensen of Pensacola, FL, Dave (Priscilla) Mogensen of Pleasant Prairie, Dr. Thomas (Marlene) Mogensen, M.D. of Yucaipa, CA, Marybeth Mogensen of Kenosha, Rick (Kim) Mogensen of Kenosha, Doug (Bonnie) Mogensen of Kenosha and Andy Mogensen of Kenosha.

She is further survived by her seventeen grandchildren, Keith (Eldine) Mogensen, Robert (Jessica) Mogensen, Melissa (Jack) Reid, Nicole (Dan) Osborn, Brock Mogensen, Bryce Mogensen, Cyrus Mogensen, Bryan (Jessica) Mogensen, Lauren (Ricky) Steinke, Alissa Mogensen, Amanda Mogensen, Angie Peterson, Suzanne (Len) Maki, Shelby Mogensen, Parker Mogensen, Jackie (Peter) Coonan and Brian Bertrand and her 20 great grandchildren.

Funeral Services honoring Lois' life will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019, beginning with a prayer service at 9:15 a.m. from the Piasecki Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 7300 Block of 39th Avenue. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. A visitation for Lois will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home.

Complete obituary information will be made available in the Wednesday, August 21, 2019 edition of the Racine Journal Times.

