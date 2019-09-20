Lois M. Young

November 27, 1929 – September 16, 2019

KENOSHA – Lois Marie (nee: Smithana) Young, age 89; beloved wife of the late Raymond J. Young and dear mother of Kevin Young, John (Donna) Young, Patricia Young, Susan (Thomas) Pollock and the late David Young; passed away at Froedtert South – Kenosha Hospital on Monday, September 16, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11:00 am in St. Sebastian Catholic Church (3126 – 95th Street in Sturtevant) with Fr. Nabil Mouannes officiating. Entombment will take place at Calvary Cemetery Garden Crypts. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday from 5:00 – 7:00 pm and in the church on Tuesday from 10:00 – 11:00 am.

