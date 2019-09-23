Lois M. Young (1929 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Kevin (Hercules)I'm so sorry for your loss, to you and your..."
    - Lloyd Belongia
  • "I will never forget your home and backyard when we were..."
  • "My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your..."
  • "My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your..."
    - B P
  • "good friend will be missed."
    - pat hunnicutt
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Sebastian Catholic Church
3126 – 95th Street
Sturtevant, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Sebastian Catholic Church
3126 – 95th Street
Sturtevant, WI
Obituary
Lois M. Young

November 27, 1929 – September 16, 2019

KENOSHA – Lois Marie (nee: Smithana) Young, age 89, passed away at Froedtert South – Kenosha Hospital on Monday, September 16, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11:00 am in St. Sebastian Catholic Church (3126 – 95th Street in Sturtevant) with Fr. Nabil Mouannes officiating. Entombment will take place at Calvary Cemetery Garden Crypts. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday from 5:00 – 7:00 pm and in the church on Tuesday from 10:00 – 11:00 am.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Sept. 23, 2019
