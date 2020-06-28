Lois R. Tieze

1936 - 2020

RACINE – Lois R. Tieze, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Lois was born in Menominee, WI on December 15, 1936 to Raymond and June (nee, Doughty) Weier. She was employed by S. C. Johnson and was the former owner of Playmate Kennel and several other small businesses in the Racine area. Lois was a proud member of and enjoyed spending time with her Honka Group. She was also a member of the Rock Lake Association and enjoyed RVing around the country and camping. She loved fishing, watching the Packers and caring for her puppies and horses, but most of all she loved her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Survivors include her longtime partner, Judy Jung; children, Joe Tieze, Jeff (Barb) Tieze and Pam Arents; five grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren. Lois is also survived by her sister, Marilyn Shirk; her puppies, Buffy and Luna; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Mitch Arents; brother-in-law, John Shirk; and her nephew, Robert Shirk.

A memorial visitation for Lois will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. A private family service will be held. Inurnment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Due to the current regulations by the City of Racine Health Department, visitations and services are limited to 25 family and guests in our building at one time. You are welcome to wait outside and our staff will be available to monitor attendance and will assist those guests who wish to attend. We ask that guests be patient, practice social distancing, and masks are recommended. If we all worked together, we can provide a safe environment for not only Lois's family but for our guests as well. Thank you for your cooperation through this most difficult time.

