Lola Grace Olson

September 9, 1922 - August 29, 2019

RACINE - Lola Grace Olson, 96, passed away late Thursday night, August 29, 2019, at Ascension All Saints.

Lola was born in North Dakota on September 9, 1922, to the late David and Emma (nee: Schmidt) Martin. She was united in marriage to Robert K. Olson on February 22, 1947, in Sumner, Washington. They were married for 62 years until Robert's passing in October of 2009.

Lola was a faithful member of First Evangelical Free Church. She enjoyed singing in the church choir. Lola participated in White Cross Missions Group and was an excellent seamstress. One of Lola's favorite hobbies was Ukrainian egg decorating. Most of all, Lola loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed.

Lola is survived by her daughter, Julia (Floyd) Leonard of Sturtevant; her two sons, Brian Olson of Kenosha and David Olson of Racine; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Lola is preceded in death by her sisters, Arlene and Moral.

A memorial service for Lola will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at First Evangelical Free Church at 11:00 am with Pastor John Bodnar officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the church from 10:30 am until the time of service. The family suggests memorials be made out to First Evangelical Free Church (2401 Ohio St, Racine, WI 53405). Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Racine Commons for their excellent care for Lola.

