Lora L. Hildebrandt

August 31, 1944 - February 4, 2020

Lora L. Hildebrandt was born on August 31, 1944 in Clear Lake, South Dakota. She was the daughter of Herb and Faye Hildebrandt. Lora was born into eternal life on February 4, 2020 at Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove.

Lora grew up on a farm in rural South Dakota, attended a one room schoolhouse during her early years and was a graduate of Clear Lake High School in 1962. She attended the Northern State College and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Education in 1965. In 1975, she obtained a master's degree in Library Science. Lora began her career in the Racine Unified School District as an elementary librarian in 1965. During her career, she developed the first elementary library skills curriculum, established library services in schools offering summer school to students, handled the acquisition and distribution of instructional resources, coordinated the central processing of library materials, and began the introduction of computer usage in the school libraries. She retired as the Director of Libraries for the Racine Unified School District in 2000.

She served as a WLM Member, Lakeshores Library Board Member, Racine Public Library Board Member, Racine Area Retired Educators Association Member, and Caledonia Historical Society Member. Lora was a member of the Faithbridge Church, formally the Franksville United Methodist Church.

Lora's lifetime was filled with activities and adventure with her lifetime partner, Bill. Together, they loved to spend time at their second home in Colfax. Her hobbies were traveling internationally, collecting pottery, gardening, cooking, and shopping. Lora was a kind, gentle soul, generous and found good in everyone. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed.

Lora is survived by her brother, Larry (Nonie); niece, Dena Hildebrant; nephew, Stacey (Katie) Hildebrandt, great nieces, Paige, Sara, and Layla; Bill's 4 children, Brenda, Dawn, Bruce, and Billy; Bill's 7 grandchildren, Kyle, Ashley, Jenna, Ericka, Kelly, Steven, and Alex; dear friends, Mary (Peter) Markowski, Tom and Val Best; aunt, uncles, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and life partner, Bill Grindeland.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 1-3 pm. Memorial services will immediately follow, officiated by Pastor John Fleming.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the care given by the staff at Oak Ridge Care Center, Timber Oaks Assisted Living, Season's Hospice, friend, Mary Markowski, and handyman, Seth Johnson for the kind and compassionate care given to Lora over the past few years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Diabetes Association are appreciated.

