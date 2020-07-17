1/2
Loraine A. Sepenski
1919 - 2020
Loraine A. Sepenski

November 12, 1919 – July 13, 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT – Loraine A. (nee: Schuetta) Sepenski, age 100 years young, passed away peacefully early Monday, July 13, 2020.

Loraine was born in Racine on November 12, 1919 to the late Joseph and Mary Schuetta. Following graduation from Crane High School, she joined her four brothers in the military by serving with the US Air Force stationed in the Western Training Command – teaching cadets flight instrumentation in WWII. She was delighted & honored to have participated on the "Stars & Stripes Honor Flight" in 2010.

During her career, Loraine was employed by Oster Mfg. for 18 years, then by JI Case for 15 years, from where she retired as a payroll specialist. Loraine was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church until its closure in 1997, when she became a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church. She was an all-around sports enthusiast, avid golfer, and Brewers & Packers fan.

Surviving are her brothers, Leo and Joseph Schuetta; sister, Helen (Francis) Scholzen; brother-in-law, Raymond Schaefer; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Loraine was greeted in Heaven by her parents, Joseph & Mary Schuetta; beloved husband, Anthony Sepenski (who died on Feb. 27, 1993); brothers, George (Betty) & Lawrence (Zelma) Schuetta; sisters, Marie Schaefer & Jean Schuetta; and sisters-in-law, Dorothy & Phyllis Schuetta.

Services celebrating Loraine's life will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11:00 am in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 – 11:00 am. Memorials to St. Lucy Church or to one's favorite charity have been suggested.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com



Published in Journal Times on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
21
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
