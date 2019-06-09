Mother Loraine Faye Carter
January 27, 1935 – June 2, 2019
Mother Loraine Faye (nee: Robbins) Carter, age 84, answered The Call of Her Loving Savior on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in Tucker, Georgia.
She was a former longtime resident of Racine, Wisconsin.
Mother Carter's Homegoing Celebration will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, 11:00am at Compassion Tabernacle UHC, 2044 Mead St., Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the church from 9:00am until the time of service. Interment will take place at Graceland Cemetery.
