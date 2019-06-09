Mother Loraine Faye Carter (1935 - 2019)
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Compassion Tabernacle UHC
2044 Mead St.
Racine, WI
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Compassion Tabernacle UHC
2044 Mead St.
Racine, WI
Obituary
Mother Loraine Faye Carter

January 27, 1935 – June 2, 2019

Mother Loraine Faye (nee: Robbins) Carter, age 84, answered The Call of Her Loving Savior on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in Tucker, Georgia.

She was a former longtime resident of Racine, Wisconsin.

Mother Carter's Homegoing Celebration will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, 11:00am at Compassion Tabernacle UHC, 2044 Mead St., Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the church from 9:00am until the time of service. Interment will take place at Graceland Cemetery.

Published in Racine Journal Times on June 9, 2019
