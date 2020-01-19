Loretta "Laurie" Berger

May 24, 1943 – January 16, 2020

RACINE – Loretta "Laurie" Ann (nee: Janot) Berger, age 76, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded with the love of her daughters, on Thursday, January 16, 2020.

Laurie was born in Racine on May 24, 1943 to the late Arnold & Helen (nee: Slovak) Janot. She graduated from William Horlick High School in 1961. On July 18, 1964 in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Laurie was united in marriage with the love of her life, Edward L. Berger, who preceded her in death. Laurie proudly worked at Blain's Farm & Fleet for 25 years, starting out as a part-time cashier and retiring as the lead bookkeeper.

Laurie was a devoted member of St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Union Grove. Laurie & Ed will always be remembered for their great appreciation for the simple things in life. Among her interests, she enjoyed flower gardening; Wisconsin sports – Packers, Badgers & Brewers; sharing a pizza with Ed at Wells Bros.; reading, puzzles & crosswords; and, above all, loved spending time with her entire family.

Surviving are her loving daughters, Cindy Schilling, Andree (Dan) Zanella & Danell White; grandchildren, Courtney & Steven Schilling; Jacob Cacciotti; Natalie Zanella; Jenya (Veronica) White & Misha White; brother, Arnold (Patricia) Janot; sisters, Clarice Rohling & Shirley Janot; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends – too numerous to mention by name. In addition to her parents and husband, Laurie was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Brian Schilling; and brothers-in-law, Roland Lemke & Dale Rohling.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10:30 am in St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church (3320 S. Colony Avenue in Union Grove) with Rev. Robert Kacalo officiating. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday from 4:00 – 7:00 pm and in the church on Wednesday from 9:30 – 10:30 am. Memorials to – Wisconsin Chapter have been suggested.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Ascension Hospice (especially to Liz, Julie & Shawnise) for the compassionate care & support given to Mom. May God bless all of you!

