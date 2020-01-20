Loretta "Laurie" Berger (1943 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loretta "Laurie" Berger.
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
3320 S. Colony Avenue
Union Grove, WI
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
3320 S. Colony Avenue
Union Grove, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
3320 S. Colony Avenue
Union Grove, WI
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Loretta "Laurie" Berger

May 24, 1943 – January 16, 2020

RACINE – Loretta "Laurie" Ann (nee: Janot) Berger, age 76, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded with the love of her daughters, on Thursday, January 16, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10:30 am in St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church (3320 S. Colony Avenue in Union Grove) with Rev. Robert Kacalo officiating. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday from 4:00 – 7:00 pm and in the church on Wednesday from 9:30 – 10:30 am. Memorials to – Wisconsin Chapter have been suggested.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Jan. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.