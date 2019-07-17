Loretta M. Denig

3/7/1933 - 7/14/2019

FRANKLIN - Formerly of Racine - (Nee Hughes). Passed away peacefully on July 14, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late John A. Denig. Loving mother of Paula (the late Jonathan) Barrett and Jim (Kay) Denig. Proud grandmother of Megan (Jahir Drago) Barrett, Sawyer Denig, and Karisa Denig. Step-grandmother of Jason (Kristi) Barrett and step-great grandmother of Nolan and Pierce. Dear sister of Julie Hughes, Eileen Hentges, Sally Hughes, and the late Frank Hughes. Fond sister-in-law of Lorraine (the late Joseph) Pavelcik and Roseann (the late John) Worrell. Further survived by many other loved relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons- Mission Hills Chapel (8910 W. Drexel Ave., Franklin, WI 53132) on Monday, July 22 starting at 4PM until time of service at 6PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Racine Zoo (www.racinezoo.org). For further inquiries, please visit www.maxsass.com or phone 414-427-0707.

Max A. Sass Funeral Home

414-645-4992