Lori Ann Esser

June 16, 1957 - August 20, 2019

RACINE – Lori Ann Esser, 62, went home to the Lord on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

Lori was born in Neenah Menasha on June 16, 1957 to John E. and Barbara Ann (nee, Keifer) Dorzweiler. On May 4, 1979 Lori married Brian Esser, celebrating 40 years of marriage. Lori was an English and French teacher for over 23 years, teaching at Horlick High School since 2006 and retiring in 2017.

Survivors include her husband, Brian Esser; daughters, Brianna (Christopher) Chaffee and Katrina (Dilon) Grammentz; grandchildren, Kaidenne, Adalyn and Grayson Chaffee; and her sisters, Sue (Tom) Frase, Sandy (Gene) Bohlman, Paula (Bill) Fallon and Sara (Steve) Samp. Lori is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relative, friends and her beloved pets. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Bradley; and her brother, Eric Dorzweiler.

Funeral services for Lori will be held at Christ Church United Methodist, 5109 Washington Avenue, on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. A visitation for Lori will be held at the funeral home this Thursday evening from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Wisconsin Humane Society.

