Lori Jeanne Fallon

1956 - 2020

RACINE- Lori Jeanne Fallon, 64, passed away on September 23rd, 2020. She was born January 15th, 1956 in Milwaukee, WI.

Lori was well-known for her altruistic, loving, and generous demeanor. She always made sure you had a snack when you arrived, and a small token to take with you when you left.

In her alone time, she was often busy crafting gifts for others. She loved to crochet hats, mittens, scarves and blankets. Lori's affinities were red lipstick, hamburgers, a smoke and a Coke (Coca-Cola), singing, and collecting small momentos. She was inquisitive and genuinely curious about the world, and researched topics from A to Z. Most recently, she read an entire fleet of encyclopedias. Lori had an immense passion for journaling and record keeping. She always had a pen and paper nearby, to capture notes and thoughts along the way. Lori was charismatic, had a booming voice, and would not hold back with her opinions and thoughts. She often started the conversation with "What in the h- - - is going on around here?" followed by her classic grin and infectious laugh. She never let life's obstacles slow her down, or inhibit her pursuit of living life to the fullest. Her unique individualism will be missed by those who knew and loved her.

Lori is survived by her daughter Tara Fallon (partner Piotr Kleczynski) of Streamwood, IL mother Dolores Clark of Racine, and siblings Diane (Art Yeomans) of Las Vegas, Lisa (Hugh Wilson) of Sturtevant and David (Charlie Wahlen-Clark) of Sturtevant, Ex-spouse Jim (Suzanne Fallon), and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father L. Daniel Clark, and brother John Clark.

Services will be held at noon on October 3rd, at West Lawn Memorial Park in Racine, WI.

Memorials may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/lori-fallon-memorial?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1

