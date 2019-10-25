Lorna Lou Kuhl

March 29, 1936 – October 20, 2019

RACINE – Lorna Lou Kuhl, age 83, passed away peacefully at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha on Sunday, October 20, 2019.

She was born in Madison, WI on March 29, 1936 to the late William and Ruby (nee: Strangeway) Kuhl. She was united in marriage with Thomas Wachowiak, who preceded her in death on December 10, 2008.

During her career, Lorna was employed as a security guard for Twin Disc and by Rainbow Casino, from where she retired. Among her interests, she enjoyed horseback riding, reading, vegetable & flower gardening, and was passionate about animals – especially her dogs & cats.

Surviving are her children, Vicki J. Guelzow-Mason (Larry Mason), Sandra S. Ricksecker-Altizer (William Altizer) and Charles R. (Sandra Dee) Ricksecker, Brenda K. (Jeff) Turner-Jensen; grandchildren, Jack, Katie, Michael, Ashley & William; 7 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents & husband, Lorna was preceded in death by her son, Michael D. Ricksecker; and sister, Dorothy Klatt.

In accordance with her wishes, private services will be held.

