Louis C. McNair

March 8, 1950 - December 29, 2019

Louis C. McNair, "Bubby" 69 of Racine, WI died Saturday, December 29, 2019 at Medina Manor Retirement Center, Durand, IL. He was a native of Freeport, IL. He was born March 8, 1950 in Freeport, Illinois, the fifth child and oldest son of Joseph and Lucean (Gossett). He never married. He attended Freeport high School from 1965-1968; but left for opportunities in Job Core. Louis was drafted in 1968 in the Vietnam war serving in the US Army as a Rifleman with Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 503 Airborne Infantry Regiment 173rd Airborne Brigade . After being dishonorably discharged Louis spent the next 40 years or so fighting to clear his name, he did his own writing, research and appeals and won his veterans rights and benefits. He eventually returned home to continue his education; there were some failures but in 1995 Louis earned his Associate Degree in Art in Painting and Drawing from Highland Community College in Freeport, IL. He was 45 years old when he received his degree. He also earned a certificate in Horticulture from Highland Community College.

At one point his artwork had been displayed and won "best in show at Freeport Art Museum. Louis used his painting and drawing gifts and talents as therapy to help combat the PTSD that had plagued him for years due to the trauma received in Vietnam; but he never let that stop him. He was also an avid photographer and was seldom seen without his camera. He loved jazz and just "chilling" down on Lake Michigan Racine, WI. He was at the library just about every day reading and learning.

Bubby was preceded in death by his parents Lucean and Joseph McNair, sister Evelyn, sister Lucean "Honey".

Louis is survived by a son, Charles Jackson of Minneapolis, MN, and a daughter, Talia Marie Nesemeier, Manassas, VA. Also one brother John McNair of Racine, WI, 3 sisters Katherine (Carl)Cain of Columbus, Ohio, Ella Edison, Marlene Kuykendall of Freeport, IL. 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A very special friend "shout out" to Johnnie Westmoreland, who's been a friend to Bubbie and his family for over 52 years. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2019 at 11:00am at Freeport Faith Center Church, 203 W. Pleasant St, Freeport, IL Viewing will be at 10:00am. Apostle Michael Sowell will be officiating.

Burial will follow at Freeport City Cemetery.