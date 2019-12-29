Louis "Louie" G. Falaschi

April 24, 1926 - December 27, 2019

Louis "Louie" G. Falaschi, 93, of Pleasant Prairie passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at Hospice Alliance House in Pleasant Prairie, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral Services honoring Louis' life will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church, 9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Interment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery, 3300 Springbrook Road, Pleasant Prairie. A visitation will be held at the Piasecki Funeral Home, on Monday, December 30 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to St. Anne Catholic Church or Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158, would be appreciated.

The family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to the kind caregivers of Robin Way, the angels walking among us at Hospice Alliance, his Pastor, Father Bob Weighner, and Deacon Rich Stanula from St. Anne. All of you treated this great man with Christ's love.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com