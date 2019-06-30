Louis T. Hills

December 30, 1935 - June 26, 2019

Louis T. Hills, age 83, of Rochester, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Oak Park Place in Burlington.

Born in Salt Lake City, Utah on December 30, 1935, he was the son of Herbert and Gladys (nee Granger) Hills. His early life was spent in Salt Lake City where he attended area schools and served in the Air National Guard.

On August 7, 1965 in Green Bay, Wisconsin he was united in marriage to Kay Plutchak. Following marriage, they resided in Waterford. Louis worked as a service manager for J.I. Case. He was a prolific artist, collected classic cars and classical records. He was also an avid movie watcher.

Louis is survived by his wife, Kay, of Rochester; children, Marni Hills, Kelsey Hills and Paul Sloth, and Thayer Hills and Dawn Haggerty; granddaughter, Zola Sloth; and siblings, Nancy (Bill) Lamps and David (Carolyn) Hills. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Herbert Lee Hills and sister Beverly Curtis.

The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Park Place and Hospice Alliance for their compassion and care during this time.

Per the wishes of Louis, there will be no services.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com