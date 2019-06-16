Louise A. Katt

February 20, 1934 - June 12, 2019

RACINE - Louise Ann Katt, 85, peacefully passed away in her home on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, with her loving family by her side.

Louise was the first of six children born to Walter and Olga Bodenschatz on February 20, 1934 in Shawneetown, Missouri.

After graduation, Louise moved to St. Louis for work, and it was there that she met her husband, Raymond Katt. They were married on September 18, 1954 and decided to move to Belleville, Illinois to raise their family.

Ray and Louise led a very busy lifestyle. In 1982, Ray and Louise, along with their children, moved their company, Benjamin Air Rifle Company, to Racine, Wisconsin.

Louise's priority was her family. Louise was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and played a huge role in her grandchildren's lives and will forever be their Nana. She was energetic, hardworking, extremely supportive, and always up for a challenge. While keeping the home fires burning, she also was an integral part of every business decision.

Louise and Ray always put family first, which was evident by how they lived their lives, centering around family by providing places of enjoyment and creating wonderful memories, especially at their Green Lake home.

Louise was guided in life by her strong faith. She was a member of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ray on April 3, 2017. She is survived by her beloved children, David Katt, Linda (Kevin) Nelson, and Lisa (Bob) Covelli; her cherished grandchildren, Brandon, Logan, Sarah (Ryan), Samantha (Alec), Nicole, and Erika; her adored great-grandchildren, Raelyn, Peyton, and Oren; her loving siblings, Ruby, Ruth, Glenn, and Edie, and Louise forever missed her little brother, Richard.

Visitation will take place at the Maresh Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Visitation will also take place at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio Street, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a church service following at 11:30. Immediately following the church service Louise will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com