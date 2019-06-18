Louise A. Katt

February 20, 1934 - June 12, 2019

RACINE - Louise Ann Katt, 85, peacefully passed away in her home on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, with her loving family by her side.

Visitation will take place at the Maresh Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Visitation will also take place at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio Street, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a church service following at 11:30. Immediately following the church service Louise will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

