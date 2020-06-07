Louise (Nee: Haskel) Langlieb
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Louise Langlieb(Nee: Haskel)

February 22, 1926 – June 4, 2020

RACINE - Louise Langlieb passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday June 4, 2020 at Lakeshore at Siena in Racine, Wisconsin at the age of 94. Louise was born in Hartford, CT, was a resident of West Hempstead, NY for 58 years before moving to Racine.

Surviving are her children, Barry Langlieb of Honolulu, HI, Donald Langlieb (Sharon) of Racine, WI , Claudia Mendoza (Leo) of Denver, CO, grandsons Jeffrey (LaVonne), great granddaughter Grace of Sturtevant, WI, Nicholas (Holli) and great granddaughter Milena of Marquette, MI, sister Helene Vandewege of Ann Arbor, MI, and many nieces and nephews too numerous to mention all by name. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Edward Langlieb as well as 3 sisters and 3 brothers.

Please refer to www.meredithfuneralhome.com for complete obituary and condolences.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved