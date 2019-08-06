Lowell J. Katt
RACINE - Lowell J. Katt, age 86, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Monica's Senior Living. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 9, 2019, 11:30 am at the funeral home. Interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the funeral home from 9:30 am until time of service at 11:30 am. Please see Wednesday's Journal Times for a complete notice.
