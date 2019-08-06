Lowell J. Katt

Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Obituary
Lowell J. Katt

RACINE - Lowell J. Katt, age 86, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Monica's Senior Living. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 9, 2019, 11:30 am at the funeral home. Interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the funeral home from 9:30 am until time of service at 11:30 am. Please see Wednesday's Journal Times for a complete notice.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Published in Racine Journal Times on Aug. 6, 2019
