Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucia "Lucy" Veltri. View Sign

RACINE - Lucia “Lucy” Veltri, age 91, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Heritage at Deer Creek, New Berlin. She was born in Racine, December 13, 1927, daughter of the late Gaetano and Innocenza (Nee: DeRose) Veltri. Lucy retired from Racine Unified School District after working for many years with the Head Start Program. Lucy had a zest for life and had a knack for meeting strangers who instantly became her friend. She especially enjoyed dancing at local festivals, North Beach Oasis with the musicians, and jam sessions at Henry and Wanda’s. She also loved painting and poetry. Lucy belonged to numerous clubs including USO group, Sweet Adelines, Cardiac Capers, Fred Astaire Dance Studio, C. Friends of Italian Culture, and former member of Vittoria Colonna. She was also a member of the Clowns of America and was known as “Lolli Pop” and “Happy Snappy.” She will be dearly missed by her children, Camille N. Veltri (Chris Schmidt); Lon C. (Beverlee) Veltri; her granddaughter, Noel Veltri (Winston Bohorquez); other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Josephine “Jo” (Ernest) Cannaday; and nephews, Dennis and Chad Cannaday. A Celebration of Lucy's Life will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, 10:30 am at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the funeral home from 9:30 am until time of service at 10:30 am. Memorials to the Racine Zoological Society have been suggested. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262)634-7888 Please send condolences to



RACINE - Lucia “Lucy” Veltri, age 91, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Heritage at Deer Creek, New Berlin. She was born in Racine, December 13, 1927, daughter of the late Gaetano and Innocenza (Nee: DeRose) Veltri. Lucy retired from Racine Unified School District after working for many years with the Head Start Program. Lucy had a zest for life and had a knack for meeting strangers who instantly became her friend. She especially enjoyed dancing at local festivals, North Beach Oasis with the musicians, and jam sessions at Henry and Wanda’s. She also loved painting and poetry. Lucy belonged to numerous clubs including USO group, Sweet Adelines, Cardiac Capers, Fred Astaire Dance Studio, C. Friends of Italian Culture, and former member of Vittoria Colonna. She was also a member of the Clowns of America and was known as “Lolli Pop” and “Happy Snappy.” She will be dearly missed by her children, Camille N. Veltri (Chris Schmidt); Lon C. (Beverlee) Veltri; her granddaughter, Noel Veltri (Winston Bohorquez); other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Josephine “Jo” (Ernest) Cannaday; and nephews, Dennis and Chad Cannaday. A Celebration of Lucy's Life will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, 10:30 am at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the funeral home from 9:30 am until time of service at 10:30 am. Memorials to the Racine Zoological Society have been suggested. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262)634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home

803 Main Street

Racine , WI 53403

(262) 634-7888 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Racine Journal Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close