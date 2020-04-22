Lucille "Lou" Frederick

December 1, 1931 - April 20, 2020

Lucille "Lou" Grace (nee Luedtke) Naber Frederick of Burlington, WI, was born on December 1, 1931 and entered eternal life on April 20, 2020 peacefully at home.

She is the cherished mother of Mary Ann (John) Miller, Art (Eileen) Naber, Henry Naber (Brenda), Paul (Pat) Naber, Theresa Leighton, Gary Naber, Aloysius (Ann-Marie) Naber, son-in-law Mark (Sue) Uttech. Proud and loving grandmother of 19 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. She is survived by her siblings, Richard (Sandy), Kathy (Jack), Paul (Maria), Henry (Jane), Linda, Marlene (Rudy), Kurt (Janice), Walter (Jamie), Ruthann (James) and Bob (Chris). She is preceded in death by her parents Herman and Johanna, husbands Arthur and James, daughter Luann, grandson David, and siblings JoAnne, Herman, Nancy and Donald.

From a young age, family and faith were important to Lucille. She took care of her younger siblings and would often walk miles to attend church. At the age of 20, Lucille married her first love, Arthur Naber. Together they started their family and had 8 beautiful children. Lou loved being a homemaker and raising her kids on the farm. She was very strong in her faith and supporting church sponsored events. You would often find her working hard in the kitchen baking, canning or cooking up a storm to share with neighbors, family and friends. Her door was always open, everyone was welcome! She was also known to make rounds delivering meat, peaches, strawberries or cookies. On April 24, 1982, Lou was widowed by her beloved Art.

On September 17, 1988, Lucille married James Frederick, who also had 8 children (Theresa, Marcy, Karen, Ken, Lois, Linda, Tom, and Michelle). She moved, with her youngest son Al, to Jim's family farm in Union Grove. Lou spent many fun-filled hours with Jim working at Apple Holler, hosting family hayrides and participating in the Antique tractor club. On February 4, 2011, Lucille lost her wonderful husband, Jim.

One of Lucille's greatest joys in life was spending time and helping with her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. No matter what, Grandma Lou found a way to support and cheer on her grandkids in their extracurricular activities and would spoil them year-round. In her spare time, rummage sales were a favorite pastime where she would keep an eye out for good deals for everyone she knew. Lou was one in a million and will be deeply missed.

A private service for the immediate family will be held on Saturday April 25, with burial at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Burlington.

A full mass and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Burlington Catholic Schools or Southeast Wisconsin Antique Power and Collectibles.

