Lucy Thomas Kandathil
1942 - 2020
Lucy Thomas Kandathil

April 5, 1942 - September 29, 2020

Lucy Thomas Kandathil, a 52- year resident of Racine, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on September 29th, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Born on April 5, 1942. in Cochin, Kerala, Ms. Kandathil was the daughter of the state Public Prosecutor for the High Court of Kerala, P.L Mathew and his wife Anne. An accomplished baker and cook, Lucy was known for her chocolate brownies and New York style cheesecakes, which she loved to make for family and friends. She was also an avid sportswoman, winning the national college basketball championship when she was team captain.

Lucy loved children and worked part-time as a day care provider for several years, shaping and honing the minds of toddlers that she loved so much. For many years, Lucy was an active member of St. Rita's Catholic Church where she volunteered for several charitable causes.

She is survived by her husband and children: Thomas Kandathil of Racine, Sonia Kandathil (husband Robert and children Zoe and Moses) of Bangkok, Thailand, George Kandathil (wife Yuki and son Simon) of Palatine, IL and Heidi Kandathil (husband Jon and children Lucie and Ben) of Seattle, WA. In addition, she is survived by her beloved sisters, several in-laws and a passel of nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rita's Catholic Church on Saturday, October 3rd at 11:00 am. Visitation will be held at the church Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to St. Rita Catholic Church-Mother Theresa Conference have been suggested.

The family extends a special thank you to the staffs at Lakeshore Siena and Ascension Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



Published in Journal Times on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Rita's Catholic Church
OCT
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Rita's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
