Lue Ann Van Eimeren

January 7, 1935 - August 6, 2019

Van Eimeren, Lue Ann, age 84, of Waterford, passed away peacefully at home with her loving daughters by her side on August 6, 2019.

Lue was born to James and Ruth (Ella) (nee. Mahanke) Jellis on January 7, 1935 in Waverly, SD. Lue grew up in Watertown, SD where she was educated and after completing high school started her wonderful life. First was growing up on the family farm, this taught her everything she needed to begin life as an adult. One of her favorite things to do was roller skate at the local rink, where she met the love of her life, Merle Raymond Sotka and began dating in early 1951. After dating for several months, they were engaged and married on November 29, 1952 in Watertown, SD. The happy couple started their family by adding two daughters, Debra and Vicki. Lue began her working career as a checker at the Red Owl Grocery Store in Watertown. Later started her wonderful journey through the banking industry as a teller and worked her way up the ranks to Assistant Vice President. In 1961 they moved to Racine, where she was a member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church. Lue's husband Merle passed in 1968 while Lue was helping to create the Heritage Bank which was operating from a mobile trailer, parked in an empty lot, as the new bank was being built. This was where she would finally retire as Assistant Vice President. Lue was introduced to John Van Eimeren in the early 70's and were married in 1974. Lue and John enjoyed retirement by traveling and living life. In 2006 John had passed while in Friendship, WI and Lue decided to move to Waterford in 2007. Lue had a spirit of finding fun and adventure wherever you find yourself in life. She had a real appreciation of family, friends and people, who are just friends you haven't met yet. To know Lue was to know her smile and sense of humor, she will be dearly missed.

Lue is survived by two loving daughters: Debbie Flaminio and Vicki Sotka; one grandchild: Barret (Lori) Flaminio, four great-grandchildren: Isabella and Drake Flaminio, Tyler and Nate Shearin; two sisters: Beverly and Shirley Stormo; two sisters-in-law: Phyllis Jellis and Carol Van Eimeren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Lue is preceded in death by her loving parents, two husbands: Merle Sotka and John Van Eimeren; three sisters, two brothers, six brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law.

Visitation will take place Saturday August 17, 2019 at Norway Lutheran Church, 6321 Heg Park Rd., Wind Lake, WI 53185 from 9:00-10:15 AM with the service beginning at 10:30 AM with a light lunch to follow. The committal and entombment will take place at 2:00 PM at Forest Hill Memorial Park, 3301 Forest Hill Ave., Oak Creek, WI 53154. Please meet at the front gate of the cemetery by 1:55 PM. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy Lue's daughters suggest memorials to John Hopkins Pancreatic Cancer Research: http://www.path.jhu.edu/pc/support.php

Lue's family would like to give a heartfelt "thank you" to all friends and family for the incredible support and prayers offered to the family over the past week.

