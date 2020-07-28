Luella E. Clark

May 19, 1933 - July 25, 2020

Luella E. Clark, 87, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at The Bay at Burlington.

Born in Vernon County, Wisconsin on May 19, 1933, she was the daughter of Rudolph and Verna (nee Hohlfeld) Clements. Her early life was spent in Lacrosse where she met and married Robert Clark. In 1960, they moved to their farm in Burlington and raised their family. Luella was a farmer, mechanic and mother who loved to read, garden and loved babies and children.

Luella is survived by her children, Mike (Gail) Clark, Patty Mayer, Tom (Michelle) Clark, Kathryn Clark, Kathleen (John) Hamholm, Elaine (Tom) Schultz, David (Beth) Clark, Judy (Frank) Duet, Debbie (Tom) Beck, Lois (Chuck) Kaplan, Gregg (Terri) Clark, Susie (John) Malsch and Tracey (Mike) McCray; twenty-eight grandchildren; forty great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Margaret, Rudy, Kathy, Dick and Donnie. She was preceded in death by Robert Clark; her parents; and siblings, Bernie, Florence and Angie.

The family would like to thank Compassionate Care Hospice and the staff at The Bay at Burlington for their care and concern during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice.

