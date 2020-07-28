1/1
Luella E. Clark
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Luella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Luella E. Clark

May 19, 1933 - July 25, 2020

Luella E. Clark, 87, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at The Bay at Burlington.

Born in Vernon County, Wisconsin on May 19, 1933, she was the daughter of Rudolph and Verna (nee Hohlfeld) Clements. Her early life was spent in Lacrosse where she met and married Robert Clark. In 1960, they moved to their farm in Burlington and raised their family. Luella was a farmer, mechanic and mother who loved to read, garden and loved babies and children.

Luella is survived by her children, Mike (Gail) Clark, Patty Mayer, Tom (Michelle) Clark, Kathryn Clark, Kathleen (John) Hamholm, Elaine (Tom) Schultz, David (Beth) Clark, Judy (Frank) Duet, Debbie (Tom) Beck, Lois (Chuck) Kaplan, Gregg (Terri) Clark, Susie (John) Malsch and Tracey (Mike) McCray; twenty-eight grandchildren; forty great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Margaret, Rudy, Kathy, Dick and Donnie. She was preceded in death by Robert Clark; her parents; and siblings, Bernie, Florence and Angie.

The family would like to thank Compassionate Care Hospice and the staff at The Bay at Burlington for their care and concern during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Browns Lake Crematory
625 Browns Lake Dr.
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved