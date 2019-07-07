Lyla M. Kramer

December 1, 1928 – July 3, 2019

RACINE – Lyla Marie (nee: Springer) Kramer, age 90, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Wednesday evening, July 3, 2019.

Lyla was born in Napoleon, North Dakota on December 1, 1928 to the late Fred and Eva (nee: Krien) Springer. On September 22, 1951 at Assembly of God in Milwaukee, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, Warren Jacob Kramer.

Lyla was a longtime employee of Wisconsin Bell, retiring in 1985. With a profound Christian faith, she was a longtime member and devoted volunteer of Gethsemane Lutheran Church. Among her interests, Lyla enjoyed bowling, golfing, gardening, fishing, swimming, playing cards with friends and family, traveling with Warren and family vacations. Above all, Lyla loved spending time with her entire family.

Surviving are her loving husband of nearly 68 years, Warren; their daughters, Diane (Jan) Michalski and Donna (John) Poulsen; grandsons, Eric (Angela) Bakke, Kevin (Jaclyn) Poulsen and James (Holly) Poulsen; great-grandchildren, Jensen & Carson Bakke; Parker, Jackson & Connor Poulsen; brother, Kenneth (Herta) Springer; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends – especially her extended family at Primrose.

In addition to her parents, Lyla was preceded in death by her sisters, Corrine (Donald) Linsey & Verna (Albert) Schlederer; brothers, Larry (June) Springer & Fredrick Springer; and brother-in-law, Robert (Eleanor) Kramer.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 12:00 noon in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rev. Allison Johnson officiating. Interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:00 am – 12:00 noon. Memorials to Habitat for Humanity have been suggested.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Ascension All Saints Hospital, especially critical care & hospice, for the compassionate care and support given in Lyla's time of need. May God bless all of you!

