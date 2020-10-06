Lyle E. Kent

August 28, 1934 - October 2, 2020

Lyle E. Kent, 86, of Dover Township passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at his residence.

He was born August 28, 1934 in Gilmanton, Wisconsin the son of Lillian (Larson) and Roy Kent.

Lyle graduated in 1953 from Gilmanton High School and later enlisted and served 8 years in the National Guard. On July 3, 1954 Lyle was united in marriage to Lyla Rud in Gilmanton. He was employed at Young Radiators in Racine for 32 years before retiring in 1992. After retirement, Lyle and Lyla moved back to the Gilmanton area. He was an avid gun and bow hunter and enjoyed bowling and horseshoes in his earlier days. He spent many hours woodworking, and playing a lot of cribbage with his family. He really enjoyed walking in addition to watching and feeding his birds.

Lyle is survived by his children; Shirley Kent, Ellen (Darwin) Foster, Tracy (Steve) Baumstark, grandchildren; Angel (Joe) Cannon, Casey Foster, Skyler Baumstark, Hunter Baumstark, great-granddaughters; Lyla, Emily and Violet Cannon, brother; Lowell (Elnor) Kent, sister; Geraldine Meistad and many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Lyla, three sons, Jeffrey, LeRoy, Allan, grandson Cody Foster, brother Roger Kent and sister Myrna Loomis.

Funeral Services for Lyle will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the funeral home. Family and friends may visit from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Lyle will be laid to rest alongside his wife at Gilmanton Cemetery following the service. The family requests that you please wear a mask and no hugs.

The Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements.