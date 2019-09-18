Lyle E. Peterson

May 30, 1945 - September 10, 2019

FRANKSVILLE - Lyle E. Peterson, 74, passed away at St. Francis Hospital on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

Lyle was born in Racine on May 30, 1945 to Gordon and Mabel (nee: Larson) Peterson. He owned and operated Peterson tool and die until his retirement in 2007. Lyle was a member Wisconsin Sportsman Club. In his free time Lyle enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.

He will be missed by his sister and brother and law, Myrna and Jim DeCamp and loving companion of 34 years Barb Borowsky. Lyle is also survived by cousins and many special friends.

A memorial service for Lyle will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. Private inurnment will take place. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 5:00 p.m. until the time of services. In Lieu of flowers, memorials to the have been suggested.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com