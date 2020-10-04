Lyle "Punk" Roushia, Jr.

March 22, 1964 - September 24, 2020

RACINE – Lyle "Punk" Roushia, Jr., 56, passed away as the result of an automobile accident on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

He was born in Racine on March 22, 1964, the son of the late Lyle and Lucy (nee Nalbadian) Roushia, Sr. He graduated from Horlick High School.

Lyle enjoyed working as an independent photographer for various mortgage and insurance companies in the area. He also loved bowling, playing softball, watching CSI Miami, making others laugh and being in the company of his family.

He is survived by his son, Tyler (Daryian) Lucas of Racine; his brothers and sister, Paul (Helen) Roushia of Smithfield, VA, Dean (Jennifer) Roushia, Tina (Pascual) Toscano; his brother-in-law, Donald Kalous all of Racine; his nieces and nephews, Michelle, Sheila, Janet, Gabby, Dennis, Abby, Braden, Angie and Marie; his canine companion, Baby; as well as other extended family and many dear friends. Lyle was also preceded in death by his fiancée, Sheri Parish and his sister, Lynne Kalous.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 for a visitation from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. A service remembering and celebrating his life will take place the next day, October 7th at 11:00 a.m. with an additional visitation from 10-11 a.m. The service will be available to watch on the funeral home's website, via live stream. A link will be provided before the service. His interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD 262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com