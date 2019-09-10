Lynn E. Holtdorf

April 9, 1947 - September 5, 2019

RACINE – Lynn E. Holtdorf, age 72, passed away at his residence on September 5, 2019. He was born on April 9, 1947 to parents Elmer and Adeline (nee. Lossman) Holtdorf in Racine. On June 10, 1967, he married the love of his life, Karen Gerber.

For nearly 30 years, Lynn worked at Jacobson/Textron as a mechanic and machinist. He was also active as the Union's Financial Secretary. Following that, he worked at Ocean Spray for 10 years. Lynn served as a trustee for the Democratic Party of Racine County.

Lynn enjoyed bowling, golf, softball, and fishing. He loved coaching his kids' basketball and baseball teams. Lynn was a huge fan of the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers, and also attended Racine Raiders football games. He will be dearly missed.

Lynn is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 52 years, Karen; sons Scott (Laurel Arnold) Hreha and Michael Holtdorf; sister Anita (Allan) Atkinson; grandson, Nathan (Jessica) Cournoyer; great-grandson, Clifford Cournoyer; aunts, Laura and Darlene Lossman; nephew, Xavier Osgood.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ron (Darlene) Holtdorf.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 9 – 11 am. Funeral services will begin at 11 am. Burial will follow.

Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500