Lynn Marie Lund

June 16, 1948 - October 6, 2019

Lynn Marie Lund passed away at her home in La Crosse, WI on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the age of 71.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Florence (Fischer) Lund, She was also preceded in death by her brother, Phillip (Susan) Lund and sisters, Joan (Dale) Sargent, Jean (David) Keiser and Carolynn Bass.

Lynn Marie was born in Racine, WI on June 16, 1948. She graduated from Washington Park H.S. in 1966, and went on to work with family at Motor Specialty, Inc. She then worked at Surgitek as a Human Resource Specialist for several years, then returned to Motor Specialty. She also earned a Paralegal degree from Carthage College. In 2002, she moved to LaCrosse to be a part of Adam and Sarah's life.

Lynn loved reading throughout her life, had a caring, generous spirit, and a great sense of humor along with an infectious laugh that would fill up a room. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and needlework. Family and friends meant everything to her.

Lynn Marie is survived by loving nieces and nephews, Jon (Shelley) Keiser, Janice Reynolds, Nancy Keiser, Julie (John) Wilson, Phillip (Kris) Sargent, Lisa Rondan, Scott Lund, Mark (Joanne) Bass and Cindy (Bill) Bittner.

Her family would like to thank her friends at Salzer Square, Surgitek, and Motor Specialty. A special thank you to Diane F., and to Dr. Kim Lansing for her care of Lynn.

Visitation will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park Chapel in Racine, WI on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 10:00- 11:00. A memorial service will be held at the chapel at 11:00.

Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com