Lynne E. Ciaramita
Lynne E. Ciaramita

MT. PLEASANT - Lynne E. (Burton) Ciaramita, 70, passed away in her beloved Florida home, in Boca Raton, on Monday, July 27, 2020, surrounded by her loving and devoted family.

She and her husband, Pete, proudly owned and operated Lakeview Pharmacy.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church on Monday, August 3rd at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Terry Huebner officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday, August 2nd from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. In accordance with the rules of St. Paul's there will be no visitation prior to the funeral on Monday.

Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

In accordance with Racine County mandate, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. You may be required to wait outside until others leave the building. For the safety and security of our guests we also require those in attendance to wear a face covering.

We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com



Published in Journal Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
