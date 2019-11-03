M. Carolyn Zirbes (1935 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for M. Carolyn Zirbes.
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Obituary
Send Flowers

M. Carolyn Zirbes

April 3, 1935 - October 27, 2019

Margaret Carolyn (Sechrist) Zirbes passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019 in New Berlin, WI. She was born in Centralia, MO to the Reverend Frank and Lillian (Lehnhoff) Sechrist. She was predeceased by her parents, sisters Elizabeth Sechrist Carlson and Frances Sechrist Kottke, former husband Thomas Zirbes and daughter Sara Zirbes. Survivors include daughters Beth (Mark) Oliver and Catherine Best, grandchildren Moira Carey, Sara Best and John Oliver and great-granddaughter Autumn Oliver-Carey. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, special friends and longtime companion, John McNulty. A Memorial Service will be held in spring 2020.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Nov. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.