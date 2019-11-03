M. Carolyn Zirbes
April 3, 1935 - October 27, 2019
Margaret Carolyn (Sechrist) Zirbes passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019 in New Berlin, WI. She was born in Centralia, MO to the Reverend Frank and Lillian (Lehnhoff) Sechrist. She was predeceased by her parents, sisters Elizabeth Sechrist Carlson and Frances Sechrist Kottke, former husband Thomas Zirbes and daughter Sara Zirbes. Survivors include daughters Beth (Mark) Oliver and Catherine Best, grandchildren Moira Carey, Sara Best and John Oliver and great-granddaughter Autumn Oliver-Carey. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, special friends and longtime companion, John McNulty. A Memorial Service will be held in spring 2020.
