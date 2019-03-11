Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mabel Marie (Gulbrandsen) Gatzke. View Sign

RACINE - Mabel Marie Gatzke, age 95, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 9, 2019, at The Woods of Caledonia. She was born in Racine, April 22, 1923, daughter of the late Arthur and Myrtle (Nee: Peck) Gulbrandsen. Mabel graduated from Wm. Horlick High School, “Class of 1941”. On June 26, 1943 at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church she was united in marriage to Edward F. Gatzke who preceded her in death June 9, 1989. Prior to her marriage Mabel had worked at Badger Shirt and Rae Motors. Mabel was a member of St. John’s EV Lutheran Church. She enjoyed baking, needlepoint, embroidery, antiquing, and collecting crystal baskets, and Maude Humphrey figurines. Mabel was patient, excepting, generous, strong willed, caring and loving. She will be dearly missed. Surviving are her daughter Susan J. Prough of Racine; grandson, Carl (Denise) Prough; great grandchildren, Taylor and Collin; sister, Lois (Gerald) Froseth of Racine; special niece, Karen (Russel) Kraft; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her son, Charles; and siblings, Arthur (Beverly) Gulbrandsen, Ruth Geisner, Mildred (Theodore) Nicholson. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Tuesday, March 12, 2019. 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Jack Gilbert officiating. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family prior to the service 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Donations to St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church have been suggested. The family wishes to extend a special Thank you to Hospice Alliance for their special care and love. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262)634-7888 Please send condolences to



RACINE - Mabel Marie Gatzke, age 95, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 9, 2019, at The Woods of Caledonia. She was born in Racine, April 22, 1923, daughter of the late Arthur and Myrtle (Nee: Peck) Gulbrandsen. Mabel graduated from Wm. Horlick High School, “Class of 1941”. On June 26, 1943 at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church she was united in marriage to Edward F. Gatzke who preceded her in death June 9, 1989. Prior to her marriage Mabel had worked at Badger Shirt and Rae Motors. Mabel was a member of St. John’s EV Lutheran Church. She enjoyed baking, needlepoint, embroidery, antiquing, and collecting crystal baskets, and Maude Humphrey figurines. Mabel was patient, excepting, generous, strong willed, caring and loving. She will be dearly missed. Surviving are her daughter Susan J. Prough of Racine; grandson, Carl (Denise) Prough; great grandchildren, Taylor and Collin; sister, Lois (Gerald) Froseth of Racine; special niece, Karen (Russel) Kraft; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her son, Charles; and siblings, Arthur (Beverly) Gulbrandsen, Ruth Geisner, Mildred (Theodore) Nicholson. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Tuesday, March 12, 2019. 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Jack Gilbert officiating. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family prior to the service 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Donations to St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church have been suggested. The family wishes to extend a special Thank you to Hospice Alliance for their special care and love. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262)634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home

803 Main Street

Racine , WI 53403

(262) 634-7888 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Racine Journal Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close