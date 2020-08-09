1/1
Madaline C. Arvai
1925 - 2020
Madaline C. Arvai

December 25, 1925-August 5, 2020

Madaline C. Arvai, age 94 of Racine, passed away on August 5, 2020 at Ridgewood Care Center.

She was born in Racine on December 25, 1925 a daughter of the late Mariano and Rosalina (nee: Paduano) Salemi.

Madaline attended Horlick High School and met her high school sweetheart in typing class. Joseph and Madaline were married October 12, 1946 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Madaline was employed at the Canteen Pharmacy as a cashier for over thirty years, retiring in 1987.

She was a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church. Madaline was also a member of the National Ladies Auxiliary Racing Pigeon Club. She enjoyed traveling to the National Pigeon Club conventions and many other trips they took with friends. Madaline loved to shop and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children Joseph (Cindy) Arvai III, David (Susan) Arvai, and Barbara (David) Larrabee; her grandchildren , Joseph(Betsey) Arvai IV, David (Lisa) Arvai Jr., Cindy ( Michael) Ferguson, Gary (Jen) Parker, and Michael Goll; great grandchildren, Joseph V and Chloe Arvai, Talia and Olivia Arvai, Sophie and Max Ferguson, Jackson and Elizabeth Parker, and T.J.; her sister in law Theresa Cariello, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Madaline was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years Joseph Arvai II; sister Josephine Neidhardt; sisters in law, Margaret Boetcher, Phyllis Arvai; and her brothers in law, Rudy Cariello, Don Neidhardt, Jack Boetcher and Steve Arvai.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Lucy Catholic Church,3101 Drexel Ave. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum. A visitation for Madeline will take place on Thursday, August 13th from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

William J. Althaus, Associate

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com



Published in Journal Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Lucy Catholic Church
