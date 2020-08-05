1/1
Madeline Jean (Bowman) O'Brien
1940 - 2020
RACINE - Madeline Jean (nee: Bowman) O'Brien, 80, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in Detroit, MI on July 20, 1940, the daughter of the late Owen and Mildred (nee: Noe) Bowman. On October 3, 1960, Madeline was united in marriage to Thomas A. O'Brien in Detroit, MI. She worked as a receptionist for many years at Lincoln Lutheran. Madeline loved Bingo, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband, Thomas O'Brien, Sr.; children, Sharon (Dennis Nelson) O'Brien, Thomas O'Brien, Jr., Linda (Paul) Atkinson, Mary (Mike Corcoron) O'Brien, and Steven O'Brien; sisters, Rebecca Houser, Donna Lee West, and Mary Lou Martin, and her brother, Jimmy Bowman. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Madeline was preceded in death by her daughter, Debra; sisters, Ruth McCarty and Sue McBain.

Funeral services for Madeline will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. She will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479



Published in Journal Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
