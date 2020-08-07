1/1
Madeline Jean (Bowman) O'Brien
Madeline Jean (nee: Bowman) O'Brien

1940 - 2020

RACINE - Madeline Jean (nee: Bowman) O'Brien, 80, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at her residence.

Funeral services for Madeline will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. She will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479



Published in Journal Times on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Sturino Funeral Home
AUG
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Sturino Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
(262) 632-4479
