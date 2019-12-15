Mae Del Negro(Nee: Hofmeister)

May 7, 1926 - December 6, 2019

RACINE - Mae Del Negro (nee:Hofmeister) was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on May 7, 1926. She passed away peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Ascension Healthcare.

Mae was predeceased by her loving husband of 54 years, Albert M. Del Negro. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, Michael Del Negro and David Del Negro, her daughter Michele Del Negro and her granddaughter Kailyn Del Negro. Also preceding Mae in death were her sister and brother-in-law, Olive and Ben Pagel. And her brother and sister-in-law, Emil and Mildred Poetzsch.

Mae is survived by her sons: Mark (Pat) Del Negro of Florida, Andrew (Carolyn) Del Negro of Wisconsin and Daniel (Fay) Del Negro of North Carolina and her daughters: Nancy (Richard) Stepp of Arizona, Diane Haug of Wisconsin, Denise (Tom) Sorensen of Colorado and Annette (Marvin) Mianecki of Wisconsin. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and sister Ruth Chaykowski.

Mae was a loving mother to her 10 children and her family was most cherished by her. Mae retired in 1988 from Western Printing and Publishing Company. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles, crocheting, sewing and watching old movies. After retirement Mae also enjoyed volunteering, traveling and bingo.

A visitation and funeral will be held at the funeral home on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Inurnment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorial to the or have been suggested.

The family gives Sienna Lakeshore and everyone else who cared for Mae their greatest and warmest gratitude.

