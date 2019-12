Mae Del Negro(Nee: Hofmeister)

May 7, 1926 - December 6, 2019

RACINE - Mae Del Negro (nee:Hofmeister) was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on May 7, 1926. She passed away peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Ascension Healthcare.

A visitation and funeral will be held at the funeral home on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Inurnment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorial to the or have been suggested.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com