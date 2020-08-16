1/1
Mae Dora Kimmons
Mae Dora Kimmons

RACINE - Mae Dora (nee: High) Kimmons, age 87, entered eternal life on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at home in Racine, Wisconsin with her children and grandchildren at her bedside.

The Homegoing Service will be held in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11:00am. Visitation will be in the chapel from 10:00am until the time of service. Entombment will take place on Tuesday, August 18th in West Lawn Memorial Park. Everyone will process from the front gates of the cemetery to Mae Dora's earthly resting place at 11:00am.

Please visit the funeral home website for her full obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral & Crematory

4600 County Line Road

Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
17
Service
11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
