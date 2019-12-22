Mae E. Kuiper

May 21, 1927 - December 21, 2019

UNION GROVE - Mae E. Kuiper, 92, left this earth while holding the hands of her loved ones on December 21st, 2019. But her final wish in this life was to hold the hand of Jesus, her Lord and Savior in whom her salvation was secure. She is now safely home in Heaven forever more. Mae was a faithful member of Calvary Memorial Church and wishes to thank Pastor Nathan James for his love and prayers especially during these last days.

Mae was born on May 21st, 1927 to the late Cornelius and Catherine (Nagelkirk) Walraven in Kenosha, WI.

On April 18th, 1947 Mae married the love of her life, Charles H. Kuiper, who preceded her in death on February 11, 2011. Together, they raised four children on their family farm in Union Grove, WI.

Mae loved to travel and would share memories of the good times she and her husband spent traveling with her brother-in-law Harold and his wife, going on cruises to a variety of locations including a favorite trip to Alaska. Another highlight was a visit to Holland for their 50th wedding anniversary.

Mae is survived by her children, Karen (Ric) Storbeck, Charles (Susan) Kuiper, Laurie Kuiper, and Janice (David) Kuiper-Pikna. Grandchildren: Jacquelyn (Peykan) Beyrami; Rikki Storbeck; Corey (Kara) Storbeck; Chuck H. (Jennifer) Kuiper; Candice (John) Stock; Joel (Erin) Kuiper; Sherrod Smith; D. Ryan Pikna; Alan Pikna; Hailey Pikna along with 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

She was further preceded in death by her parents, brother, Harold and sisters Ada and Dolly, and great-grandson Noah. She was also preceded in death by many dear relatives and cherished friends.

The family would also like to give a very special thank you to Mae's caregiver Tuul (Tina) Byaruuzana. Her special care and attention to detail helped mom enjoy the last two years of her life and to be able to keep her home until the time of her death.

Funeral services will be at Calvary Memorial Church, 4001 Washington Ave. Racine, WI on Thursday December, 26th, 2019 at noon. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Memorial Church, or to the missionary of your choice.

Mae will be laid to rest at West Lawn Cemetery.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479