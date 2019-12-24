Mae E. Kuiper (1927 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I am so sorry for your loss...I hope that you can find..."
Service Information
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI
53404
(262)-632-4479
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Calvary Memorial Church
4001 Washington Ave.
Racine, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Calvary Memorial Church
4001 Washington Ave.
Racine, WI
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mae E. Kuiper

May 21, 1927 - December 21, 2019

UNION GROVE - Mae E. Kuiper, 92, left this earth while holding the hands of her loved ones on December 21st, 2019.

Funeral services will be at Calvary Memorial Church, 4001 Washington Ave. Racine, WI on Thursday December, 26th, 2019 at noon. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Memorial Church, or to the missionary of your choice.

Mae will be laid to rest at West Lawn Cemetery.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479
Published in Racine Journal Times on Dec. 24, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.