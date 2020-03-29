Dr. Manuel Barrera Jr.

On Friday, March 20th, the world lost a most gracious and kind man, Dr. Manuel Barrera Jr. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Manuel, knew they had been touched by a remarkable spirit and a significant soul. Manuel made a difference, and he lived with great integrity, dignity and maturity. Manuel succumbed to complications from MS, a disease with which he lived both fully and courageously for 40 years.

Manuel will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but especially his beloved wife, Aurelia, his adored daughter Lea, and his cherished mother Louise (Lou) Barrera, as well as siblings, Linda, Liz, David, and Gary, He will also be remembered by several devoted aunts and uncles; cousins, nieces and nephews. He cherished his family -- including many members of Aurelia's family in Oregon.

Manuel was a 1967 graduate of William Horlick High School, and was an exemplary student and athlete. He attended UW-Eau Claire, and received his masters and Ph.D Clinical Psychology 1977, Oregon University in Eugene. In 1977 he began teaching at Arizona State in Tempe, AZ, where he remained for his entire 40 yr career, continuing to mentor students after retirement into 2019. He was named Professor Emeritus in 2017.

Due to the complexity and caution with which we are all living at this time, a Memorial Service will be planned for a later time, and a fuller obituary will be offered at that time. We simply ask that you take a moment to remember Manuel, and to recognize just how much one single life matters, and how greatness is measured in terms of care and compassion and conviction. Manuel was and will always be, a truly great man.