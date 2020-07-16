1/1
Manuela Davila Rivera
Manuela Davila Rivera

RACINE - With her family by her side, Manuela Davila Rivera, age 95, passed away peacefully on Monday July 13, 2020 at her home.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday July 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. her funeral service will start at 12 p.m. noon, with Rev. Weena Villarreal officiating. (Facemasks required) Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

Please see funeral home website for a full obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



Published in Journal Times on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
JUL
17
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
July 15, 2020
Grandma, you will be missed so much by so many of us. Our hearts are hurting at the moment but we know you are in a better place. We love you so much and ill miss your adorable smile and chuckle when i would say hiiiii grandma and gave you a kiss. Bendicion abuela
Ana V.
Grandchild
