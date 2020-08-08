1/1
Marcella M. Campeau
Marcella M. Campeau

April 9, 1974 - August 5, 2020

STURTEVANT - Marcella M. Campeau, age 46, passed away Wednesday August 5, 2020. Marcella was born in Racine on April 9, 1974, daughter of Timothy and Kathleen (nee: Barz) Campeau.

She will be dearly missed by her son. Brandon; mother, Kathleen Campeau; father, Timothy Campeau; brothers, Paul (Gina) Barz, Timothy Campeau Jr.; special aunt, Lori Barz; nieces and nephews, Jordan, Richie, Hannah, Timmie, Haleigh, James, Kiel, Estelle and Malissa; great-nephew, Kingston; cousins, other relatives and friends. Marcella was preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy; sister-in-law Jennifer Campeau and niece Allix.

A Native American Ceremony will be held at the funeral home on Sunday August 9, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., with Skip Twardosz officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m. To view the service online go to Marcella's page on the funeral home website www.meredithfuneralhome.com and select LIVESTREAM in visitation/services section. Memorials to the family for Marcella's son, Brandon have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



Published in Journal Times from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
