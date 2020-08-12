1/1
Marcella M. Kolba
1925 - 2020
Marcella M. Kolba

February 18, 1925 - August 8, 2020

Marcella "Mickie" M. (nee: Heidtke) Kolba, 95, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Elizabeth Gardens.

She was born in Kingsford, MI on February 18, 1925, the daughter of the late Raymond and Lillian (nee: Owen) Heidtke.

On March 4, 1944, Mickie was united in marriage to Walter Kolba in Kingsford, MI. She had various jobs over the years, working for the school system, as an Avon lady, and as a sales clerk at Kresge Department Store.

Mickie enjoyed playing cards and bingo with her lady friends. She loved shopping, Taco Bell, and camping after her retirement.

Surviving are her daughters, Saundra Winiarski, and Linda Urick; grandchildren, Tony, Renee, and Jayme; five great grandchildren, Kayla, Morgan, Shane, Miranda, and David. She is further survived by her brother, Dave Heidtke, other relatives and friends.

Mickie was preceded in death by her husband, Walter on September 21, 2000, son, Lloyd Kolba on November 9, 1963; and her sisters, Laverne Haigh and Lorraine Bulgrin, brothers, Melvin Heidtke and John Heidtke.

A memorial service for Mickie will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. The service will be webcasted live from the funeral home website starting at 11 a.m.

For those wishing to remember Mickie in a special way, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479



Published in Journal Times on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Sturino Funeral Home
AUG
15
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Sturino Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
(262) 632-4479
