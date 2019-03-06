Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcellane "Marcie" Marsh. View Sign

Marcellane “Marcie” Marsh March 19, 1923 – February 22, 2019 Marcie Marsh passed away on Friday February 22, 2019, she was 95. Born to Lawrence and Dorothea Glines, in Racine, Wisconsin. She had three brothers that she was extremely close with – Bud, Rex and Fred. She was a graduate of Washington Park High School, Class of 1942. Following her graduation, she married Robert E. Marsh, who she was married to for 72 years until his passing in 2014. They had three children, Robert & William (twins) and daughter Margaret. All preceded her in death. She spent most of her life in Racine, where she and her husband owned Plasworld Enterprises, a world-wide engineering firm, specializing in plastics and water softening. During their forty years in business, they also lived in Michigan, California and London, England. They retired in 1989 and moved into Southbay Yacht & Racquet Club in Osprey, Florida, where they lived for over twenty years. She enjoyed that time immensely, having family visit often and made many dear friends. In 2014, after Robert’s passing, Marcie moved to Seal Beach, CA. to be close to family. That is where she spent the remaining five years of her life. She is survived by her three grandchildren – Deborah, William and Robert, his wife Amy, great-grandson Michael, her brother-in-law Don R. Marsh, numerous nieces, nephews, a large extended family and countless friends. Graveside services will be held at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, 7845 E. Santiago Canyon Rd., Orange, CA. 92869, on Saturday March 9th, at 11:00 a.m. with a reception to follow at The Orange County Mining Company. She will be laid to rest with her husband and children.



Marcellane “Marcie” Marsh March 19, 1923 – February 22, 2019 Marcie Marsh passed away on Friday February 22, 2019, she was 95. Born to Lawrence and Dorothea Glines, in Racine, Wisconsin. She had three brothers that she was extremely close with – Bud, Rex and Fred. She was a graduate of Washington Park High School, Class of 1942. Following her graduation, she married Robert E. Marsh, who she was married to for 72 years until his passing in 2014. They had three children, Robert & William (twins) and daughter Margaret. All preceded her in death. She spent most of her life in Racine, where she and her husband owned Plasworld Enterprises, a world-wide engineering firm, specializing in plastics and water softening. During their forty years in business, they also lived in Michigan, California and London, England. They retired in 1989 and moved into Southbay Yacht & Racquet Club in Osprey, Florida, where they lived for over twenty years. She enjoyed that time immensely, having family visit often and made many dear friends. In 2014, after Robert’s passing, Marcie moved to Seal Beach, CA. to be close to family. That is where she spent the remaining five years of her life. She is survived by her three grandchildren – Deborah, William and Robert, his wife Amy, great-grandson Michael, her brother-in-law Don R. Marsh, numerous nieces, nephews, a large extended family and countless friends. Graveside services will be held at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, 7845 E. Santiago Canyon Rd., Orange, CA. 92869, on Saturday March 9th, at 11:00 a.m. with a reception to follow at The Orange County Mining Company. She will be laid to rest with her husband and children. Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Racine Journal Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close