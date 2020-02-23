Marcia Jackson O'Neill (1934 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcia Jackson O'Neill.
Service Information
Joldersma & Klein Funeral Home
917 S Burdick St
Kalamazoo, MI
49001
(269)-343-2628
Obituary
Send Flowers

Marcia Jackson O'Neill

March 11, 1934 - January 23, 2020

Marcia Jackson O'Neill, 85, passed away January 23, 2020 in Kalamazoo, MI, where she lived for the past 31 years.

Marcia was born March 11, 1934 in Racine, the daughter of Gilbert and Claribel (Lightner) Jackson. Marcia was interested in music, interior decorating and fashion. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother and is survived by her children, Kevin O'Neill of Kankakee, IL, and Kellie O'Neill of Sheboygan.

Please direct gifts in Marcia's memory to in care of Joldersma and Klein Funeral Home, Kalamazoo.
Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.