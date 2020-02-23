Marcia Jackson O'Neill

March 11, 1934 - January 23, 2020

Marcia Jackson O'Neill, 85, passed away January 23, 2020 in Kalamazoo, MI, where she lived for the past 31 years.

Marcia was born March 11, 1934 in Racine, the daughter of Gilbert and Claribel (Lightner) Jackson. Marcia was interested in music, interior decorating and fashion. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother and is survived by her children, Kevin O'Neill of Kankakee, IL, and Kellie O'Neill of Sheboygan.

Please direct gifts in Marcia's memory to in care of Joldersma and Klein Funeral Home, Kalamazoo.