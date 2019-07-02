Marcie Repta

November 6, 1962 - June 27, 2019

Marcie J. Repta, 56, of Watertown passed away unexpectedly on June 27, 2019.

Marcie was born on November 6, 1962, daughter of Frank and Helen (Peterson) Repta in Oconto, Wisconsin.

Friends and relatives may pay their respects at the Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home & Cremation Service on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 3:00 until 7:00 PM, again on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 12:00. A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 PM with Jeff Melloy as Officiant.

Marcie was the first and only female officer for the Watertown Police Department for 17 years. She retired from the force after 27 years of service to the Watertown Community. Marcie was also past president of the Wisconsin Association of Women Police. and was a present member of the Watertown Elks.

Marcie's interests included going to their land, gardening, cooking, golfing time, her friends, both two and four legged. After retirement Marcie kept busy working for the Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home & Cremation Service, the Deertrack Golf Course, Rhodee's Floral and Greenhouses, and raising puppies for Custom Canine Service Dog Academy.

Marcie is survived by her wife of 37 years, Kathryn Luckenbach; her mother Helen Repta; siblings Renae Repta; John (Terri) Repta; Terry (Rosanne) Repta; mother-in-law Rozelle Meyer; brother-in-law Steven (Judy) Lukenbach; other relatives and numerous friends.

Marcie was preceded in death by her father and five uncles.

If so desired, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Custom Canine Service Dog Academy, the Watertown Police K9 and/or Bike Safety Programs, the Watertown Humane Society, the Watertown Elks or the .

